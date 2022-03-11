Covid-19: In Sarawak, one cluster detected in Lubok Antu

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today announced the Jalan Batu Kaya Cluster in Lubok Antu involved hostel students in the district. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, March 11 — A new Covid-19 cluster has been detected in Sarawak involving a Ministry of Education institution in Lubok Antu district, about 250 kilometres from here.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today announced the Jalan Batu Kaya Cluster in Lubok Antu involved hostel students in the district.

The index case of the cluster is a 17-year-old student who was found Covid-19 positive through the screening of individuals with symptoms on March 8, according to SDMC.

“The spread of infection is believed to be from mingling and close contacts among students of the hostel.

“Seventy-nine individuals were screened in the cluster with 28 of them, found positive including the index case,” according to the statement.

Sarawak today logged 1,745 Covid-19 daily cases.

Apart from that, two Covid-19 deaths were reported involving an 89-year-old woman in Sibu and a 78-year-old woman in Limbang. — Bernama