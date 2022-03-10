Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry sending squid rings to Chemical Dept for testing after pig intestine claim

Malay daily ‘Harian Metro’ today quoted minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi as saying that the sample has been submitted to the Chemical Department for analysis, and that his officers are still waiting on the analysis report. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has reportedly confirmed receiving samples of frozen squid rings that were accused by some social media users of being pork intestines or rectum.

Malay daily Harian Metro today quoted minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi as saying that the sample has been submitted to the Chemical Department for analysis, and that his officers are still waiting on the analysis report.

“The investigation was conducted after receiving complaints from the public. So far, two investigation papers have been opened.

“The product was also sent to the Chemistry Department to be tested to confirm its contents. After that, issues related to it being halal or otherwise will be submitted to the Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim),” he was quoted as saying.

Last week, a post was spread on social media alleging that the frozen squid rings sold by a company were actually pork intestines — justifying its allegation by saying that if they were squids, it would have spots on it, unlike the products in an attached image.

Yesterday, the company Shen Hua Resources, held a press conference together with its halal certification agents, and said that the social media post was “fake news”.

Its chief executive officer Rodney Soon said they had reported the matter to the police, and would pursue legal action against two online users who purportedly made the post.

The company said the ministry and Jakim had taken eight boxes of samples from Kedah at 10.30am on March 5 and six boxes of samples from Selangor at 11am on March 7 for testing.