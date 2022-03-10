Air Selangor: 13 areas in KL to face unscheduled water cut due to burst pipe

Air Selangor said the affected areas are Taman Muda, Taman Bukit Permai, Taman Bukit Pandan, Kampung Cheras Baru, Taman Mawar, Taman Seraya, Taman Mega, Taman Bukit Teratai, Taman Melur, Taman Saga, Taman Putra, Taman Mewah and Taman Mestika. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 10 — A total of 13 areas around the capital will experience unscheduled water supply disruption following emergency repair work on a burst pipe in Jalan Kuari, Kampung Cheras Baru, which occurred at 8.45pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communication chief Elina Baseri said in a statement that the affected areas are Taman Muda, Taman Bukit Permai, Taman Bukit Pandan, Kampung Cheras Baru, Taman Mawar, Taman Seraya, Taman Mega, Taman Bukit Teratai, Taman Melur, Taman Saga, Taman Putra, Taman Mewah and Taman Mestika.

She said the repair work is expected to be completed at 8.45am tomorrow (March 11) and that water supply would be restored in stages.

According to Elina, alternative assistance through water lorry tankers would be mobilised to the affected areas and critical premises during the unscheduled water disruption period.

She hoped that residents would cooperate in complying with physical distancing and wearing face mask when getting water supply from the lorry tankers,

“Consumers can refer to all our official communication channels such as the Air Selangor application as well as on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter or via the Air Selangor Communication Centre hotline at 15300 for more details,”“she said. — Bernama