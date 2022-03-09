With three days to polling, Chin Tong exhorts Johoreans to vote Pakatan instead of giving power to ‘old kleptocrats’

Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong speaks at the Ceramah Mega in Skudai March 1, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 ― DAP’s Liew Chin Tong today pleaded with Johoreans to use the power they hold in their hands to set up the state government they deserve, and do so by voting for Pakatan Harapan (PH) this Saturday.

The former senator who is now contesting the Perling seat urged Johoreans not to let disillusionment cloud their judgment as giving up now would only hand deliver the win to “old kleptocratic forces that want to turn the clock back” and claiming that it would put the state and country in dire straits.

“To those who felt disappointed with voting or with democracy in Malaysia, and some who are even disappointed with Malaysia altogether, I plead to you not to give up just yet.

“I can’t deny that at times we were disappointed, too. I too feel dejected at times. But I believe that Johor and Malaysia deserve better, which is why I will not give up,” the state Johor chief said in a Facebook post urging Johoreans to go out and vote on March 12.

He said that his life has been deeply intertwined with the changes Malaysia has seen over the years, explaining that each of his moves were ways to open up new political grounds to bring better lives and livelihoods to Malaysia.

“In 2018, I moved from Kluang to Ayer Hitam to challenge MCA President Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong in one of the safest Barisan Nasional seats, and lost to him with a slim majority of 303 votes.

“I told DAP leaders and supporters before the election that I might not win the Ayer Hitam seat but my move would make everyone realise that it was a do-or-die battle for all Malaysians, especially in Johor.

“I may have lost my fight but Pakatan Harapan won 98 parliamentary seats in the Peninsula, 18 of which came from Johor. Umno fell in its birthplace, and a non-Umno state government was installed,” he said.

Early voting took place yesterday. Polling day will take place on March 12.