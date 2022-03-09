Immigration Dept nabs 33 undocumented migrants at private university in Semenyih

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said the detained comprised 27 Indonesians, four Pakistanis, a Bangladeshi and a Nepali who work as cleaners and gardeners. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The Immigration Department detained 33 foreign nationals on suspicion of not having any valid travel documents at a private university in Semenyih last Monday.

Immigration director-general Datuk Seri Khairul Dzaimee Daud said they comprised 27 Indonesians, four Pakistanis, a Bangladeshi and a Nepali who work as cleaners and gardeners.

He said based on intelligence, all the individuals, aged 22 to 67, were working from 7am to 4.30pm in the university’s vicinity.

“Initial investigations found that they have been working there for about two years and did not have any Temporary Employment Visit Pass (PLKS) or identification documents.

“The company that employed these workers is also said to have never applied for PLKS for them. Seven witness summonses were issues on managers and supervisors of the company to trace the actual employer,” he said in a statement today.

Khairul Dzaimee said during the raid, some of the undocumented migrants attempted to flee by climbing a nearby hill behind the students’ hostel while others took off their uniforms to avoid detection by the authorities.

“Some were hiding in a small room. However, all the efforts of these illegal immigrants were successfully thwarted by the swift action of the Immigration personnel.

“The offences committed include not having identification documents, overstaying, violating passes requirements and other offences under Immigration Act,” he said.

All the individuals detained will be placed at the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot and the case is being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (ATIPSOM), Immigration Act 1959/63, Passports Act 1966 and Immigration Regulations 1963. — Bernama