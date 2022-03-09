ESSCom says ready for Malaysia’s border reopening on April 1

DCP Hamzah Ahmad added that ESSCom would intensify operations to detect and demolish illegal structures or small huts, known as ‘pondohan’ by locals, built in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) sea area. ― Picture courtesy of Esscom

LAHAD DATU, March 9 — The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) is ready to face any eventuality with the reopening of the country’s borders on April 1.

Its commander, DCP Hamzah Ahmad, said his team would always ensure that security control in the area was at the best level and the safety of the residents was always safeguarded.

He said ESSCom was also aware that the east coast of Sabah was often the focus of tourists, especially in Semporna, Sandakan and other districts.

“ESSCom is ready to face any eventuality,” he said at a press conference here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday announced that the country’s borders would be reopened on April 1, in line with the plan to enter the “Transition to Endemic” phase.

He added that ESSCom would intensify operations to detect and demolish illegal structures or small huts, known as “pondohan” by locals, built in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) sea area.

He said he had received information that there were such structures used as a stopover for criminals to commit kidnapping for ransom as well as smuggling.

“Through the ‘Gasak Laut Gempur Pondok Ops’, which will be carried out in all districts in the ESSZone, we will conduct demolition from time to time and for a start, the operation, assisted by various security agencies, demolished four pondohan units in Hammerhead waters here on Saturday.

“Individuals or groups are advised to evacuate and demolish their illegal pondohan immediately, also settlement and bagang (traditional fishing structure) before the authorities take action,” he said.

Hamzah said ESSCom was also updating the number of illegal pondohan in the waters of ESSZone and taking stern action against any illegal activities carried out in the area. — Bernama