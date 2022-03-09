Cameron Highlands MP calls for fairer treatment of Orang Asli

Cameron Highlands MP Ramli Mohd Nor is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 21, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — A Member of Parliament (MP) today called on the government to give a fairer treatment to the Orang Asli community according to equal rights under the law set for the community.

Datuk Ramli Mohd Nor (BN-Cameron Highlands) said the special position of the Orang Asli community was recognised by the High Court, and even enshrined under Article 8 (5) (c) of the Federal Constitution.

“The land of the Orang Asli community needs to be amended in the Constitution where Orang Asli are placed under federal jurisdiction, (while) the land is under the state government.

“Previously, (health) was under the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) and had a special hospital (no medical fee charged), but the government’s policy was changed and placed it under the Ministry of Health, so there must be a suitable committee to manage the health of the Orang Asli community,” he said at the debate session on the Royal Address at the Dewan Rakyat here today.

He said that under the chapter of marriage, Jakoa and the National Registration Department (NRD) must register the community’s marriages through Tok Batin (tribal headman) to avoid problems.

Apart from that, the MP also touched on the fate of interim teachers who have not been absorbed into permanent positions, which was raised by Natrah Ismail (PH-Sekijang).

Natrah had urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) to absorb teachers who have passed the interview into permanent positions instead of taking non-education graduates like the previous one-off recruitment.

“These teachers should be given priority to enter the Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PDPP) Programme, Institute of Teacher Education (IPG) so as to overcome the nationwide shortage of teachers,” she said.

Natrah also sought clarification from the MoE on the position of interim teachers who are currently on duty, whether they will be terminated when their contracts expire.

Meanwhile, the issue of floods continued to get attention when several MPs raised the issue, including Chang Lih Kang (PH-Tanjong Malim), Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) and Baru Bian (PSB-Selangau).

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama