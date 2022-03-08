Perak Mineral and Geoscience Dept: Heavy rainfall one of the causes of quarry rockfall incident

Perak Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG) director Datuk Ahmad Zukni Ahmad Khalil said the quarry was one of the most active quarries operating in Simpang Pulai. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, March 8 — Heavy rainfall over the past two weeks is one of the contributing factors for the rockfall incident in a quarry that caused two victims to be buried in Keramat Pulai, Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands, here this morning.

Perak Department of Mineral and Geoscience (JMG) director Datuk Ahmad Zukni Ahmad Khalil said the quarry was one of the most active quarries operating in Simpang Pulai.

“Limestone contains calcium carbonate which is easily soluble when exposed to water and results in the formation of cavities in the rock. This causes the rock structure to be weak and slope surface failure which can cause the rock to collapse,” he said when contacted today.

Ahmad Zukni added his department had already sent several officers to monitor the scene.

“JMG’s role at the scene is to monitor the situation on the slope of the rubble to ensure it is safe for the rescue team to conduct search and rescue operations,” he explained.

The two victims believed to be buried in the incident were identified as Kheow Loo Siew Soon, 49, and Itam Lasoh, 43, while two other victims, Mohd Razli Suhaimi, 35, suffered a broken leg and Pan Tam, 38, sustained minor injuries.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid was reported to have said that the search and rescue operations for the two victims who were feared buried under the quarry rubble were postponed this afternoon due to earth movements still being detected in the area and unfavourable weather conditions. — Bernama