Johor polls: Early voting ends

JOHOR BARU, March 8 — The early voting process in the 15th Johor state election ended at 5pm today.

However, some voting centres closed earlier at noon and 2pm.

A total of 63 polling centres were opened for the early voting process, which began at 8am.

More than 22,000 personnel from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), including the General Operations Force (GOF), as well as their spouses were eligible to vote today.

Rain in the morning did not deter them from going out to fulfil their responsibility as voters, and the Election Commission (EC) said a voter turnout of 81 per cent was recorded as at 3pm.

PDRM, in a statement, said the early voting process proceeded smoothly.

Among those who voted was Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director and former Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, who cast his ballot at Dewan Dato’ Onn of the state police contingent headquarters here.

Apart from the state police headquarters, 10 district police headquarters and several government offices were also used as polling centres.

MAF personnel cast their ballots at Mahkota Camp, Kluang; Tebrau Camp, Ulu Tiram; 10th Battalion Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) Camp, Batu Pahat and 4th Royal Artillery Regiment Camp, Segamat, among others.

A total of 239 candidates are vying for 56 seats in the Johor State Legislative Assembly.

Polling is on Saturday. — Bernama