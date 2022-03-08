Johor polls: 87pc early voters cast their ballots today, says EC

Members of the Royal Malaysia Police cast their vote in the Johor state election at Dato Onn Hall, Johor Contingent Police Headquarters in Johor Baru, March 8, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, March 8 — A total of 18,625 or 87 per cent of early voters cast their ballots in the Johor state election today.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said they comprised military, police, and General Operation Force personnel and their spouses.

“The EC would like to congratulate all returning officers and election workers for the job well done today,” he said in a statement.

He also expressed gratitude to the Royal Malaysia Police, Armed Forces, Health Ministry, National Security Council, local authorities, media practitioners, and all quarters involved for their cooperation and support given to the EC throughout the early voting process.

Polling is set for Saturday. — Bernama