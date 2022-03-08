In Shah Alam, businessman ‘Addy Kana’ fined RM10,000 for failing to report bribe request

Zaidi Kanapiah, otherwise known as ‘Datuk Addy Kana’ (2nd right), at the Shah Alam Sessions Court, March 8, 2022. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, March 8 — The Sessions Court here today handed down the maximum sentence of a RM10,000 fine on businessman, Zaidi Kanapiah or otherwise known as “Datuk Addy Kana” for failing to report an attempt by an enforcement officer to solicit a bribe from him three years ago.

Judge Rozilah Salleh also ordered Zaidi, 38, to be sentenced to four months in jail if he could not pay the fine.

According to the charge, Zaidi without reasonable excuse did not report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) or police the request to him for a cash bribe sometime in July 2019 at a hotel in Puchong, Petaling near here.

The offence framed under Section 25 (3) of the MACC Act 2009 is punishable under Section 25 (4) of the same act and provides a fine of not more than RM10,000 or maximum imprisonment of two years or both.

According to the facts of the case, the accused, an employee of a businessman conducting business with elements of immoral activities and gambling, had met with an officer of an enforcement body at a hotel in Puchong sometime in July 2019.

The enforcement officer had demanded a bribe of RM110,000 each month so that no action will be taken against Zaidi’s employer and he did not report the matter to MACC or the police.

In mitigation, Zaidi who was represented by Effa Azuin Aidrul Hisham applied for the sentence in the form of a fine and was willing to pay for it.

“The accused has a wife who is still in confinement after giving birth to her fifth child and is also taking care of his 74-year-old father. He is also repentant and promises not to repeat it. His guilty plea also saves cost and time for all parties,” said Effa Azuin.

However, MACC deputy public prosecutor Fadhli Ab Wahab requested that in public interest a deterrent sentence be imposed.

“The accused should know better if there is any request for bribe, it should be reported to the authorities,” he added.

Before sentencing, Rozilah advised Zaidi that not reporting graft is a serious offence and if reported, it could help prevent and curb corruption. — Bernama