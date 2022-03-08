In joint statement, Warisan MPs ask Parliament to allow debate on RM63b awarded to Sulu Sultanate ‘heirs’

In a joint statement, the party’s MPs said that the ruling by the French court cannot be brushed aside. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Parti Warisan Negara (Warisan) today urged that a motion by one of its MPs to debate the US$14 billion (RM63 billion) award granted by a court in France to the purported heirs of the Sulu Sultanate be given priority to be debated in Parliament.

In a joint statement, the party’s MPs said that the ruling by the French court cannot be brushed aside.

“Parti Warisan Sabah MPs urge that the motion under Standing Order 18 (1) brought by the Kota Belud MP (Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis), regarding the order to pay US$14.92 billion by the Paris Court of Arbitration to the heirs of the Sulu Sultanate, be given priority, be considered public interest and should be expedited to be debated and discussed in this August House.

“The payment order by the Paris Court of Arbitration is not a matter to be underestimated and it will have huge implications and invite more serious problems for the country if not addressed immediately and decisively. Thorough and final debates and decisions in this August House are more important and credible because we represent 32.7 million Malaysians and can ensure that the unfounded demands of the Sultanate of Sulu and the Philippines can be ended once and for all,” the group of seven MPs said.

News portal Malaysiakini reported Isnaraissah as lashing out at Putrajaya in her speech on the royal address yesterday, for allegedly failing to defend Sabah from repeated territorial claims from the Philippines and purported heirs of the Sulu sultanate.

“Suddenly, we were given a shock by the Arbitration Court in Paris. The question is, where was Malaysia’s representative at the proceedings? Were we not informed?

“What will we do now? Will we pay? It is better for Putrajaya to pay the RM63 billion to Sabah to fulfil Putrajaya’s commitment,” she was quoted as saying.

In a joint statement last week, the Foreign Ministry and attorney general (AG) said Malaysia will not recognise the recent arbitration proceedings and subsequent award by the French court to the purported heirs of the Sulu Sultanate, and maintains its sovereign immunity.

The statement said that the Spanish High Court had decided in June 2020 that due process leading to the appointment of the arbitrator was not properly served or consistent with the Spanish High Court of Justice of Madrid’s case laws on the service of process on sovereign states.

“As a consequence of the Nullification Decision, Dr Stampa is not an arbitrator in the purported arbitration proceedings and, therefore, all his decisions, including the Final Award, are null and void.

“The government of Malaysia completely rejects the purported Final Award dated February 28, 2022, which was rendered by Dr Stampa,” it said in reference to Gonzalo Stampa.

The Foreign Ministry and AG said the award rendered by Stampa on February 28 not only violated Malaysia’s sovereign immunity, but also was rendered in disregard of the Madrid and Paris court decisions.

“The government of Malaysia strongly opposes the Final Award and upholds its position and stance to not recognise all the actions taken by Dr Stampa in the purported arbitration proceedings as well as all his illegal decisions and awards,” said the statement.

It said that Malaysia did not participate in the purported arbitration proceedings because it did not recognise the claim and that it had always upheld and never waived its sovereign immunity as a sovereign state.

The Foreign Ministry and AG said the Spanish public prosecutor has filed a criminal complaint against Stampa for serious contempt of court and professional intrusiveness.

They also said that the subject matter of the claim is not commercial in nature and thus cannot be subject to arbitration and the 1878 Agreement contains no arbitration agreement.

“We further stress that the claimants’ identities are doubtful and have yet to be verified.

“Malaysia will continue to take all necessary actions, including legal actions, to put an end to the claim and to ensure that Malaysia’s interests, sovereign immunity and sovereignty are protected and preserved at all times,” they said.

It was recently reported that a French court had ordered Malaysia to pay the heirs of the now-defunct Sulu Sultanate up to US$14.92 billion for violating a land lease made in 1878 between the Sultan of Sulu at the time Sultan Mohamet Jamal Al Alam and Baron de Overbeck and Alfred Dent where the former granted and ceded sovereign rights over certain territories located in North Borneo.

As a token, RM5,300 per year was to be paid to the then Sultan of Sulu, his heirs or successors. However, Malaysia stopped paying after the Lahad Datu armed invasion in 2013.

On January 14, 2020, the High Court of Sabah and Sarawak heard a case by the heirs and declared that the 1878 Agreement did not contain any arbitration agreement; that Malaysia had never waived its sovereign immunity; that the arbitrator had no jurisdiction to resolve the matter; and that the Sabah Court is the natural and proper forum to determine any claim in connection with the 1878 Agreement.

Malaysia has also filed for the recognition and enforcement of the Sabah High Court decision in the Spanish High Court of Justice of Madrid but the application has yet to be heard.