JPJ D-G says 345 officers carry firearms nationwide while on duty

JPJ director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim speaking at RTD’s 75th anniversary with the media programme in Putrajaya, May 4, 2021. — Bernama pic

BACHOK, March 6 — A total of 345 firearms are used by Road Transport Department (RTD) officers nationwide while on duty currently, said its director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim.

He said the use of firearms among RTD personnel was especially important when facing threats from irresponsible parties.

“Every day, RTD members, especially those in enforcement, face threats and therefore the use of firearms is important to give confidence to its officers and personnel.

“Even though only officers are allowed to carry weapons, it will give confidence to others who are carrying out their duties,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating at the closing of the four-day Basic Firearms Handling Course involving 45 officers and personnel of the Kelantan RTD headquarters at the Gunong Target Range here today. — Bernama