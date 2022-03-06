Gruesome Bukit Keluang beach discovery: 20 dead cats found, believed poisoned

The dead cats are thought to have been poisoned. — Picture via Facebook/Badrul Hafeezy Ali

BESUT, March 6 — Twenty cat carcasses were found at the Pantai Bukit Keluang resort here today. The cats were believed to have been poisioned.

A video clip on the discovery of the cat carcasses, which went viral since it was shared by an employee of the Sultan Zainal Abidin University (UniSZA) Badrul Hafeezy Ali, 35 on his Facebook account this afternoon, received various reactions from netizens who were sad and disappointed over the incident.

Badrul said he was shocked when he stumbled upon the cat carcasses while relaxing at the location.

“My friend, Roshanapi Osman, 39, and I were at the location at about 9.30 am. We recognised all the stray cats and they were friendly with me because I would feed them whenever I had the time.

“I feel very sad, shocked and angry with the attitude of the people who did this despicable act... what did the cats do to deserve this? I uploaded the video on Facebook and some have suggested that I inform the Veterinary Services Department so that an investigation can be carried out,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Badrul also lodged a police report at the Kampung Raja police station this afternoon and hoped that those responsible would receive appropriate punishment.

Terengganu State Veterinary Services Department head Dr Anun Man confirmed receiving a report on the matter and that further investigation would be carried out. — Bernama