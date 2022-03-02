PPRT homes affected by floods will be repaired, says Mahdzir

Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said he had discussed with the parties involved to determine the damages and the immediate needs of the people affected by the disaster.. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 2 — The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) will repair infrastructure and houses under the Hardcore Poor Housing Project (PPRT) that were damaged or destroyed in the floods in Terengganu.

Its minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said he had discussed with the parties involved to determine the damages and the immediate needs of the people affected by the disaster.

He said staff under the ministry’s agency would also be mobilised with logistics equipment to help the flood-affected residents.

“I hope all flood victims remain patient during this difficult time, at the same time, I urge them to always keep in touch with the relevant parties, including the KPLB agency, to channel any information in case anyone needs any assistance,” he said in a statement today.

Apart from that, he said the agency under his ministry, namely the Central Terengganu Development Authority (KETENGAH) had also distributed disaster relief kits to the flood-affected residents in the state.

According to Mahdzir, the flood control room in the Ketengaharea had been opened since February 25.

“A total of 3,000 units of disaster relief kits have been handed over to victims housed in relief centres, costing a total of RM300,000.

“Today, a total of 800 units of aid kits amounting to RM80,000 were channelled, and this immediate aid will continue to be channeled to flood victims affected by the disaster that has hit the state, especially in Hulu Terengganu, Hulu Dungun and Kemaman,” he said.

Earlier this afternoon, Mahdzir accompanied Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob on his visit to the relief centre in Kampung Batu 23 in Kuala Berang, Hulu Terengganu. — Bernama