Mandatory Covid jabs for school students under spotlight in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Issues involving the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) and the proposal to make Covid-19 vaccine compulsory for school students are expected to be the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, William Leong Jee Keen (PH-Selayang) will pose the question on BAM to the Youth and Sports Minister during the Oral Question and Answer session.

He wants to know why BAM is preventing players from going professional, including banning them from participating in international tournaments, and the steps taken to rectify the situation.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) will ask the health minister on whether the ministry intends to make the Covid-19 vaccination compulsory for children aged 18 and below, especially those in primary and secondary schools.

There will also be a question by Yusuf Abd Wahab (GPS-Tanjong Manis) to the Minister of Housing and Local Government on whether the number of assets and personnel at the Tanjong Manis Fire and Rescue Station will be increased following the frequency of incidents involving boat capsize, crocodile attacks and forest fire in the area.

After the oral question time, the Dewan Rakyat will resume the debate on the motion of thanks on the royal address.

Also expected to be the focus at today’s sitting is the tabling for second reading of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Bill 2021 which was tabled for the first reading in Parliament in December last year. — Bernama