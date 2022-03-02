Johor an Umno fortress? Muhyiddin says voters’ reception towards Perikatan encouraging

Perikatan Nasional chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin during a press conference on the announcement of Melaka chief minister candidate at PN headquarters, Kuala Lumpur, November 18, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

TANGKAK, March 2 — The campaign by Perikatan Nasional (PN) for the Johor state election is going smoothly as it enters its fifth day, with various activities implemented at the grassroots level.

Its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said that throughout the on-the-field activities with the candidates, he found the acceptance of local communities towards PN, which comprises Bersatu, PAS and Gerakan, in the Peninsula to be very encouraging.

“(The momentum) is good, but we’ve just started after the nomination of candidates we will step it up at every level, we have created, at the zone level, central and zonal operations rooms, we have directors monitoring the situation at every state constituency that we are contesting in as well as intervention actions to improve the situation

“Although it is said that Johor is an Umno fortress, but when they (the residents) see me, there is confidence that PN is a good party,” he said after meeting the Chinese community at the Gambir state constituency today.

The Bersatu president said PN wished to revive Johor’s economy by stressing on the aspects of development and, at the same time, form a clean, efficient and principled state government.

“Tomorrow I will go to Johor Bahru again where all our candidates will take an oath that they will not be involved in graft and abuse of power this shows our intention to form a (state) government of integrity,” said Muhyiddin, who is also chairman of the National Recovery Council (MPN).

Commenting on the letter by Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Johor voters which linked him (Muhyiddin) to obstructing efforts to convict Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, Muhyiddin denied the allegation.

“What have I done to thwart efforts to bring Najib to justice? I opposed them and that’s why I lost and I am not ready to compromise with what has been done in terms of depravity, graft and abuse of power. The courts will make a decision and it’s no longer a political matter but a legal issue,” he said.

In his letter today, Dr Mahathir claimed that Muhyiddin turned his back on the voters and partners in Pakatan Harapan to achieve his ambition of becoming prime minister. — Bernama