MACC probing former Astro CEO Rohana, freezes RM10m worth of assets

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― Approximately RM10 million worth of Datuk Rohana Rozhan’s assets have been frozen following investigations into the former Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd CEO over her alleged connection to the 1MDB global financial scandal, said Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Azam Baki.

This comes after Tim Leissner, former chief of Goldman Sachs’ South-east Asia operations, said in the 1MDB trial in the United States that he used money received from 1MDB to buy a US$10 million (RM41.8 million) house in London for Rohana.

“The amount that we are looking for is US$10 million. I think so far around RM10 million have been frozen in terms of money and assets.

“This includes the house in London and others related to it,” he said at a press conference at the MACC headquarters today.

