Khairy: Covid-19 casual contacts to be notified via MySejahtera, status will no longer turn ‘yellow’

Khairy said that those who have come into contact with Covid-positive cases would now only receive a notification informing them of this. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 ― Casual contacts of Covid-19 will not see any change in their status on the MySejahtera, but they will be notified via the application, said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

In a post on his Twitter page today, he said that those who are traced in contact with Covid-19 positive cases would only receive a notification informing them that there are casual contacts.

“Prior to this, when the MySJ trace/check-in detects anyone as a casual contact of a positive case, the status on their MySJ will change to yellow (for casual contac).

“Now there is no change in the colour (to yellow) anymore, but the person will receive a notification. For those who have symptoms, isolate yourself and do the self -test,” he said.

On the Twitter, Khairy also uploaded a poster on measures to improve Covid-19 self-assessment, which comprises five stages, namely Test, Report, Isolate, Inform and Seek, and an advice for the public to seek immediate treatment at health centres or the Covid-19 Assessment Centre should they have symptoms, like difficulty in breathing and high body temperature. ― Bernama