Kelab Shah Alam Selangor’s ban on alcohol sale and consumption decision of the club’s general committee, not state secretary

It is believed that aside from no longer selling alcohol, members and guests were also prohibited from bringing alcohol onto the premises. — AFP pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Kelab Shah Alam Selangor clarified today that the ban on the sale and consumption of alcohol on its premises was the decision of the club’s general committee and not the Selangor state secretary.

“The decision to deny the use of alcohol is effective as of February 12,” said the club’s statement to Malay Mail.

It is believed that aside from no longer selling alcohol, members and guests were also prohibited from bringing alcohol onto the premises.

It was previously reported that the ban was enforced following orders from the state secretary.

Selangor state secretary Datuk Haris Kasim was previously director of the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais), before being appointed as the mayor of Shah Alam in 2019.

The Ayer Keroh Country Club in Melaka also recently prohibited the sale and consumption of alcohol on its premises following instructions from the state government last December.