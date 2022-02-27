Selangor’s right to set sop on Friday prayers, says religious affairs minister

Datuk Idris Ahmad speaks during a press conference at Dewan Besar Tabung Haji in Kuala Lumpur February 24, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TAIPING, Feb 27 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad said the federal government respected the Selangor government’s decision to only allow congregants who have completed two doses and booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines to perform Friday prayers at mosques and surau in the state.

He said that this was within the state’s rights and that the decision on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the Friday prayers in Selangor was made by the state Islamic religious council and not a directive from the Ministry of Health (KKM).

“Religious affairs come under the respective state Islamic religious councils, KKM does not issue directives on such matters.

“The recent Cabinet meeting also did not issue such a directive ... I cannot intervene and must respect the decision because it is the state’s right,” he told a press conference after handing over schooling aid to 50 students here today.

Earlier today, Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) deputy director-general (Policy) Datuk Hakimah Mohd Yusoff in a statement in Kuala Lumpur said the ruling on completion of two doses and booster dose to be able to perform Friday prayers was only applicable to Selangor.

On Tuesday (Feb 22), the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) through a circular letter dated Feb 21 set the two-dose and booster dose requirement to be able to perform Friday prayers at mosques and surau in the state effective Feb 25. — Bernama