PAS has its own strategy to win in Johor election, says Idris Ahmad

PAS Datuk Idris Ahmad would not reveal details of PAS strategy going into the election. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

TAIPING, Feb 27 — PAS has its own strategy to win all 15 state assembly seats it is contesting in the Johor State Election, says PAS vice-president Senator Datuk Idris Ahmad.

“Our machinery is working hard in the field to enable the PAS candidates who are contesting to win.

“It is not possible to reveal the secret of PAS’ strategy. If the strategy is revealed, it will become a tragedy,” he said after a school aid presentation ceremony for 50 students in the Bukit Gantang area here.

He said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) component parties that were contesting in the Johor polls were also working with each other to ensure victory for the coalition.

The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as polling day, while early voting will take place on March 8. — Bernama