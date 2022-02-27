NSC: EMCO in Felda Tersang 1, 2, 3 in Raub, Pahang to end tomorrow

Barbed wire is seen around PPR Kampung Limau in Pantai Dalam after EMCO was imposed on the area, May 23, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) at Felda Tersang 1, 2 and 3, Batu Talam sub-district, Raub, Pahang will end tomorrow as scheduled.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said in a statement posted on Facebook that the decision was made after evaluating the Health Ministry’s analysis on the development of the current situation in the localities.

The EMCO in the areas were enforced since February 2.

He also announced that the EMCO has not been enforced in new localities and there was no extension of EMCO in other localities today. — Bernama