Johor polls: Kota Iskandar incumbent Dzulkefly in five-cornered fight

Amanah’s Dzulkefly Ahmad (second right) along with other candidates for the Kota Iskandar seat at the nomination centre in Johor Baru February 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Feb 26 — Incumbent Kota Iskandar state assemblyman Dzulkefly Ahmad of Pakatan Harapan (PH) is facing four other candidates in the seat in the Johor state election.

The Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) Johor deputy chief, who won the seat with a 14,543-vote majority in the 14th general election, is being challenged by Johor Umno secretary Pandak Ahmad, who is representing Barisan Nasional (BN), and three other candidates.

The others in the fray are Samsudin Ismail of Perikatan Nasional, Dr Zaini Abu Bakar of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and R. Arangkannal of Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

Their names were announced by returning officer Datuk Haffiz Ahmad at the Dewan Majlis Bandaraya Iskandar Puteri nomination centre at 11am today.

Early voting for the Johor election is on March 8 and polling is on March 12. — Bernama