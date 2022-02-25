Malaysia a ‘true friend’ but needs to make stand clearer, Ukrainian envoy says after Singapore, Indonesia condemn Russia for invasion

People take part in a protest against Russia's massive military operation in Ukraine, outside the United Nations headquarters in New York February 24, 2022. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Malaysia should make its stand on the current armed conflict in Eastern Europe clear, Ukrainian ambassador Olexander Nechytaylo said today in an interview with local radio station BFM.

The European diplomat said his office took note of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement on the situation, adding that there is room for Malaysia to make its position clearer.

“We took note of the statement of the prime minister yesterday. We believe there is room for a clearer position on international law and on the sanctity of the United Nations charter.

“So far, we have to be very clear who is the invader and the criminal,” Nechytaylo said in response to questions on statements issued by several South-east Asian governments in the wake of Russia’s full-scale military strikes against several Ukrainian cities yesterday.

Nechytaylo commended Singapore and Indonesia for issuing strong statements.

But Nechytaylo also said he had received emails and text messages from many Malaysians expressing their support for Ukraine.

“In the past days and weeks, I have been overwhelmed with so many emails and messages from the general public, business people and some are from royal families here in Malaysia.

“We thank you so much for your support and solidarity.

“Malaysia is a true friend of Ukraine and we really appreciate it,” he added.

PM Ismail Sabri issued a statement on Twitter yesterday, expressing his regret over the situation in Ukraine and his hope for a peaceful settlement between Ukraine and Russia.

Ismail Sabri also said his government’s priority is to ensure that Malaysians in Ukraine are safe.

Russia’s military strikes have been condemned by many countries in the west. Several have also imposed sanctions against Russia.

Closer to home, the Singapore and Indonesia governments have issued statements condemning Russia’s invasion and demanded the one-time world superpower cease its military actions against Ukraine and take the conflict to the table instead in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law.

Russia launched attacks on the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas yesterday.

In announcing the military strikes, Russian president Vladmir Putin said the operation was to protect people from a purported genocide by the Kyiv government in eastern Ukraine.



