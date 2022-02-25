Johor polls: Pejuang has no intention to negotiate with Muda, says president

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir delivers a speech during the launch of the party’s ‘Pejuang Muda’ and ‘Pejuanita Muda’ machinery in Simpang Renggam, Johor, February 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

SIMPANG RENGGAM, Feb 25 — Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) has no intention to negotiate with the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) following their clash in seven state assembly seats in the Johor state election.

Its president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said Pejuang did not expect that Muda would field candidates in Malay-majority areas.

“We have no issues with Muda but from the very beginning, we wanted to contest areas with a majority of Malay voters.

“We do not expect Muda is also vying for such seats (Malay dominated areas) as we thought Muda would focus more on urban and suburban areas,” he said after launching the party’s “Pejuang Muda” and “Pejuanita Muda” machinery in conjunction with the state polls here today.

However, Mukhriz said Pejuang accepted the fact that any party could field their candidates in the state election, adding that clashes were inevitable in a country that practises a democratic system.

Pejuang will overlap with Muda in seven seats namely Tenang, Parit Raja, Machap, Larkin, Puteri Wangsa, Bukit Permai and Bukit Kepong.

Previously, Mukhriz said Pejuang was holding discussions to establish cooperation with Muda in Johor polls.

On the changes to its Endau state seat candidate, Mukhriz said it was its initial candidate, Zaini Tahar’s request after he tested positive for Covid-19 because he did not want to disrupt the election campaign.

Zaini is being replaced by Mohd Noorhisyam Ibrahim.

The Election Commission (EC) has set March 12 as polling day and tomorrow for nomination, while early voting is on March 8. — Bernama