Johor polls: MCA’s Ng Yew Aik to contest Puteri Wangsa state seat

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong hands the Barisan Nasional flag to candidate for the Puteri Wangsa seat Ng Yew Aik at the Che Ann Khor Yong Peng Moral Lifting Society hall in Ayer Hitam, Johor, February 25, 2022. — Bernama pic

YONG PENG, Feb 25 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today announced Ng Yew Aik as the party’s 15th and final candidate to represent Barisan Nasional (BN) contesting the Puteri Wangsa state seat in the Johor state election.

Wee announced Tebrau MCA division chief Ng as the candidate at the party’s 73rd Anniversary celebration, at the Che Ann Khor Yong Peng Moral Lifting Society hall here.

Speaking to reporters, Wee said that MCA will be contesting the Puteri Wangsa state seat for the first time, and pledged to work hard to ensure BN’s victory in the Johor polls.

He said that the MCA election machinery was ready to help all BN candidates, regardless of the component party, whether Umno or MIC, so that BN would obtain the mandate to govern Johor.

He described MCA’s victory in the Johor polls as very important, as the party did not have any state seats during the 14th General Election.

“This is very important because, in the composition of the Johor government elected in 2018, MCA does not have any representative.

“Hence, we must make up for the defeat and reflect the plural society of Johor, so that no race is left behind in the current development of the country,” he said.

He also said that out of the 15 MCA candidates featured in the Johor polls on March 12, 10 candidates are new faces, who are seen to be able to gain the confidence of young voters. — Bernama