A small group of Muda members starts #BatalKeahlianMuda on Twitter, party leaders refuse to comment

Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) during the party’s launch ceremony at the Connexion Conference & Events Centre, Kerinchi, February 11, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Approximately 50 tweets under #BatalKeahlianMuda (hashtag cancel Muda membership in Malay) was found by Malay Mail showing a small group of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) members displaying screenshots of their email retracting their membership with the party.

This came after Muda announced that it will field the party’s state information chief Rasid Abu Bakar in Larkin, which confirmed that the party will be locking horns with PKR.

Twitter username @songkokterbalik or Muhammad Azri Ab Rahim uploaded a screenshot of his email saying “cancel my membership immediately” alongside his details like name and membership number.

“For the future of a more dignified and integrity country #BatalKeahlianMUDA,” he said.

Demi masa depan negara yang lebih bermaruah dan berintegriti ✨💪🏻#BatalKeahlianMUDA pic.twitter.com/kNWLIismzl — Rie (@SongkokTerbalik) February 25, 2022

Also uploaded in his email screenshot was username @wanfarlee cancelling his membership and expressed dissatisfaction towards Muda for contesting in seven seats instead of the initial six seats.

Memula kata 6 kerusi, aku nyirap terus lepas tengok tengok 7.



Hidup jangan tamak. #BatalKeahlianMUDA pic.twitter.com/apzLgRI9Dp — Che Wan 🇲🇾 (@wanfarlee) February 25, 2022

Previously it was reported that Pakatan Harapan (PH), through Amanah and DAP had agreed to make way for Muda to contest in six seats: Tenang, Bukit Kepong, Parit Raja, Puteri Wangsa, Machap and Bukit Permai.

Muda also has entered into a negotiation with PKR on seat allocation but sources said that both parties came into disagreement.

Sources told English daily The Star that PKR has offered Muda three seats namely Tanjung Surat, Sri Medan and Semarang but the latter rejected as it has its eyes set on Gambir, Kempas and Larkin instead.

When asked to comment on the hashtag, Johor Muda chief Azrol Rahani, who is also a candidate for Bukit Permai seat, refused to comment on the matter.

“If there’s any announcement to be made, we will have to wait for the party’s political bureau.

“For now we are focusing on tomorrow’s nomination day preparations,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Malay Mail also has tried to contact the Muda candidate for Larkin but did not receive an immediate response.

Earlier today, Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh has ruled out any retaliation against Muda for contesting in Larkin after pledging not to contest in any seats that the latter is contesting out of respect for its PH partners.

However, Syed Ibrahim who is also Ledang MP said that PKR will not assist the party in its campaign trail if Muda insists on placing its candidates where the party is also contesting.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) component PKR has already announced Zamil Najwah Arbain as its candidate, with Barisan Nasional placing Mohd Hairi Mad Shah.

Nomination day for the Johor state poll is tomorrow. Early voting is on March 8, and polling on March 12.