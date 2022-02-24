Zahid: 70pc of BN’s candidates for Johor state poll to be new faces

Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaks at the Johor Umno Liaison Hall in Johor Baru February 24, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Feb 24 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition has today announced that it will field more than 70 per cent new candidates in the Johor state election on March 12.

Its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this was a new benchmark for the selection of candidates for the party in facing the next election.

In addition, he added that BN also used the “WALI” approach in conducting their selection process which outlined three aspects of a candidate which are: winnable, acceptable and likable.

“This approach was used in determining our candidates for the Johor state election,” said Ahmad Zahid at the BN candidate announcement ceremony at the Johor Umno Liaison headquarters here today.

Also present was Johor BN chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad and other BN leaders.

Today’s announcement was highly-awaited as BN will field 56 candidates representing the coalition’s lynchpin Umno, followed by MCA and MIC ahead of polling day that will be on Saturday.

Ahmad Zahid said more than 80 per cent of BN’s candidates are also aged 55 and below, while 80 per cent of the candidates have academic and professional qualifications.

He added that the combination of the three elements will not only be a big change in the selection of BN candidates after this and at the same time the coalition will not forget those who are experienced in providing the best service for the party.

Besides BN, Perikatan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan, Parti Warisan Sabah and Muda, the other political parties will contest in the state election are Parti Bangsa Malaysia and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day, with nomination day on February 26, while early voting is on March 8.