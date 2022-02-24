Malay Mail

Johor polls: Perikatan headlines former MB Dr Sahruddin Jamal in candidate line-up

Thursday, 24 Feb 2022 07:25 PM MYT

BY BEN TAN

Perikatan Nasional chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin Yassin and other party leaders wave party flags during the announcement of candidates for the Johor state election at Pulai Springs Resort in Pulai, Johor, February 24, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara
JOHOR BARU, Feb 24 — Former Johor mentri besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal will lead the 56-candidate Perikatan Nasional (PN) line-up for the upcoming state elections.

The 47-year-old medical doctor will defend his Bukit Kepong state seat, where he is also the incumbent.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced Dr Sahruddin’s candidacy at the coalition’s announcement ceremony for its Johor state election candidates at Pulai Springs Resort in Pulai here today.

He also announced the list of candidates who will represent PN in all 56 seats on March 12.

Among the other candidates are Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin who will contest Pulai Sebatang.

Meanwhile, PAS Youth leader Ahmad Nawfal Mahfodz will be fielded as the candidate for Parit Yaani.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) associate deputy chief Dr Chong Fat Full was also announced as the candidate for Tangkak.

He was previously the Pemanis incumbent as a PKR candidate in the 14th general election (GE14).

Other notable names include veteran Bersatu politician Tosrin Jarvanthi who is set to defend his Bukit Permai seat.

Earlier, Muhyiddin said all candidates have been vetted by the police, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Insolvency Department.

“This is to avoid last-minute problems with PN candidates.

“Rest assured, these are the best candidates that PN has for Johoreans,” he said in his opening speech.

Muhyiddin also called for all the candidates to keep the interests of the people at heart and to fight against corruption and abuse of power.

“The candidates we have chosen are worthy but they must remember the virtues of good governance and accountability,” he said.

The Election Commission has set early voting for March 8. Nomination is this Saturday.

Here is the list of 56 PN candidates that were announced this evening:

  1. Buloh Kasap — Norazman Md Diah
  2. Jementah — Maimunah Safwah Musa
  3. Pemanis — Uzzair Ismail
  4. Kemelah — Normala Sudirman
  5. Tenang — Ahmad Humaizi Udin
  6. Bekok — Tan Lek Khang
  7. Bukit Kepong — Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal
  8. Bukit Pasir — Nur Iqbal Abd Razak
  9. Gambir — Solihan Badri
  10. Tangkak — Dr Chong Fat Full
  11. Serom — Rahmat Daud
  12. Bentayan — Tan Kok Hong
  13. Simpang Jeram — Zarul Salleh
  14. Bukit Naning — Mahadzir Abu Said
  15. Maharani — Aziz Talib
  16. Sungai Balang — Zainudin Sayuti
  17. Semerah — Datuk Ariss Samsudin
  18. Sri Medan — Othman Kepol
  19. Yong Peng — Yong Fui Ling
  20. Semarang — Shazani Hamid
  21. Parit Yaani — Ahmad Nawfal Mahfodz
  22. Parit Raja — Zulkifli Mat Daud
  23. Penggaram — Sia Wee Yet
  24. Senggarang — Khairul Faizi Ahmad Kamil
  25. Rengit — Mohammad Hazair Lajis
  26. Machap — Azlisham Azahar
  27. Layang-layang — Alagathiran Krishnan
  28. Mengkibol — Wong Chan Giap
  29. Mahkota — Mohamad Nor Lingan
  30. Paloh — Selvendran Velu
  31. Kahang — Daud Yusof
  32. Endau — Alwiyah Talib
  33. Tenggaroh — Roslan Nikmat
  34. Panti — Hasan Rasid
  35. Pasir Raja — Jawahir Husein
  36. Sediili — Hasnolhadi Mohd Sebalas
  37. Johor Lama — Alias Rasman
  38. Penawar — Faizal Asmar
  39. Tanjung Surat — Selamat Ujud
  40. Tiram — Karim Deraman
  41. Puteri Wangsa — Loh Kah Yong
  42. Johor Jaya — Datuk Dr Ker Ching Sheng
  43. Permas — Arifin Nasri
  44. Larkin — Zulkifli Bujang
  45. Stulang — Yap Chiang Youis
  46. Perling — Khoo Siaw Lee
  47. Kempas — Faizal Abdullah
  48. Skudai — Khoo Kong Ek
  49. Kota Iskandar — Samsudin Ismail
  50. Bukit Permai — Tosrin Jarvanthi
  51. Bukit Batu — Tan Heng Choon
  52. Senai — Yeo Kwee Kwang
  53. Benut — Isa Ab Hamid
  54. Pulai Sebatang — Abdullah Husin
  55. Pekan Nanas — Tan Chin Hock
  56. Kukup — Mahathir Iskandar Muhammad

