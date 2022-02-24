Johor polls: Perikatan headlines former MB Dr Sahruddin Jamal in candidate line-up

Perikatan Nasional chief Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin Yassin and other party leaders wave party flags during the announcement of candidates for the Johor state election at Pulai Springs Resort in Pulai, Johor, February 24, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, Feb 24 — Former Johor mentri besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal will lead the 56-candidate Perikatan Nasional (PN) line-up for the upcoming state elections.

The 47-year-old medical doctor will defend his Bukit Kepong state seat, where he is also the incumbent.

PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced Dr Sahruddin’s candidacy at the coalition’s announcement ceremony for its Johor state election candidates at Pulai Springs Resort in Pulai here today.

He also announced the list of candidates who will represent PN in all 56 seats on March 12.

Among the other candidates are Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin who will contest Pulai Sebatang.

Meanwhile, PAS Youth leader Ahmad Nawfal Mahfodz will be fielded as the candidate for Parit Yaani.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) associate deputy chief Dr Chong Fat Full was also announced as the candidate for Tangkak.

He was previously the Pemanis incumbent as a PKR candidate in the 14th general election (GE14).

Other notable names include veteran Bersatu politician Tosrin Jarvanthi who is set to defend his Bukit Permai seat.

Earlier, Muhyiddin said all candidates have been vetted by the police, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Insolvency Department.

“This is to avoid last-minute problems with PN candidates.

“Rest assured, these are the best candidates that PN has for Johoreans,” he said in his opening speech.

Muhyiddin also called for all the candidates to keep the interests of the people at heart and to fight against corruption and abuse of power.

“The candidates we have chosen are worthy but they must remember the virtues of good governance and accountability,” he said.

The Election Commission has set early voting for March 8. Nomination is this Saturday.

Here is the list of 56 PN candidates that were announced this evening: