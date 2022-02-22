Custodial deaths: Inspection by district police chief, station chief among new mechanisms for lockup management, says Bukit Aman

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the proposals were to improve the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) lockup management mechanism so that it could be implemented more carefully and effectively. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Inspections and lockup visits by the district police chief or police station chief as well as physical examination of the detainee’s health status are among the mechanisms identified to address the issue of deaths in custody.

Bukit Aman Integrity and Standards Compliance Department (JIPS) director Datuk Azri Ahmad said the proposals were to improve the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) lockup management mechanism so that it could be implemented more carefully and effectively.

“Among the improvements are inspections and cell patrols every hour by a sentry and lockup guard, as well as health check by the deputy officer-in-charge or any officer under his direction every time a detainee enters and exits the lockup.

“In addition, JIPS at the Bukit Aman, contingent and district levels will also step up inspection and monitoring of standard operating procedures as a check and balance action,” he told Bernama.

Azri said a check and balance should be done to ensure that lockup visits, cell patrols and detainee inspections during lockup entry and exit are carried out transparently and thoroughly by police officers and lockup guards by checking the check list form.

“Currently, the issue of deaths in police custody is an issue that has tarnished the image and credibility of the police force.

“PDRM is always sensitive on the issue of deaths in custody and even tries to find the best mechanism to overcome this problem. PDRM is always open to suggestions to improve the situation as well as the existing lockup facilities,” he said.

Apart from that, he said PDRM was in the process of using Self Monitoring Analytics Reporting Technology (Smart) to monitor and supervise detainees in lockups using CCTVs.

Azri said the monitoring of activities in the lockup could be carried out 24 hours a day by the lockup staff and the CCTV footage can be kept for a certain period of time and be replayed.

“Besides that, the establishment of the Criminal Investigation Unit on Deaths in Custody (USJKT) which came into effect on January 1 is to restore public confidence in PDRM in managing issues related to deaths in custody,” he said.

Azri said the focus of the USJKT investigation was divided into three criteria, namely criminal liability duty care and compliance of SOPs.

“Its establishment is to ensure that JIPS remains relevant in its accountability to address disciplinary misconduct in the PDRM,” he said.

Previously, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the 14-man unit will be in charge of all probes into deaths in custody and lockups from this year as part of a move to enhance the image and integrity of the police force. — Bernama