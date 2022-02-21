Less than 14pc of Sabah’s population have received Covid-19 booster dose, says state minister

Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said that for example, out of the 44 people who were brought in dead due to Covid-19 between January 1, 2022 and February 17, 2022, 42 of them have not received the booster dose. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 21 — Less than 14 per cent of Sabah population have taken the Covid-19 vaccine booster dose.

“The public is encouraged to get the booster dose because it is proven to reduce the risk of serious symptoms and the risk of deaths in the event of Covid-19 infection,” said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

He said that for example, out of the 44 people who were brought in dead due to Covid-19 between January 1, 2022 and February 17, 2022, 42 of them have not received the booster dose.

“By comparison, only two deaths were recorded among those who have taken the booster dose,” he said.

He called the public to get their booster dose at the nearest health clinics and booster dose vaccination centres which are opened all over Sabah.

Meanwhile, Sabah recorded 4,770 new Covid-19 cases today with the capital city registering the highest numbers at 1,198.

Although no new clusters were reported, five more people died of Covid-19 with two in Kota Kinabalu, and one each in Sandakan, Kota Belud and Tawau.

Masidi said that the marginal drop in the daily cases for the last three days is not considered as a trend that is going to continue as sporadic infections were still rampant.

He added that 63.56 per cent of the new cases today were sporadic infections.

He added that districts with high number of cases have also reported high percentage of symptomatic cases resulting from sporadic infections.

He said that the high percentage of sporadic cases will help and ease the spread of the virus in the community and infect more people.

Out of the 4,770 cases today, a total of 4,755 cases (99.69 per cent) are in categories one and two, while eight cases are under category three, six cases under category four and one case under category five.

“Among the new patients are 234 children under five years old with 62 babies who are under a year old who are ineligible for vaccination and 322 children who are between five years old and 11 years old who are qualified for vaccination but have yet to receive it. — Borneo Post Online