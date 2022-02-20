State exco: Over 25,000 children in Penang given first Covid-19 dose under PICKids

Children between the ages of five and 12 get their Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids (PICKids) at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil, February 3, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 20 — A total of 25,663 children aged between five and 11 in Penang has received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) from February 7 till yesterday.

State Agrotechnology and Food Safety, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Norlela Ariffin said the vaccination was implemented at various vaccination centres (PPVs) including hospitals and schools.

“The number of children receiving vaccines has increased from 530 on February 12 to 25,663 as of yesterday, which is 16.5 per cent of the total number of children aged five to 11 years.

“Until two days ago, Penang received PICKids registrations of more than 64,300 children. Our various efforts with the Penang Health Department (JKN) and the Penang Education Department (JPN) is to provide information on the benefits of the vaccine to curb the spread of Covid-19,” she said in a statement today.

Previously, 14 more PPVs were opened to speed up the PICKids process in Penang.

In the meantime, she said until February 18, a total of 938,065 people or 68.3 per cent of the adult population in Penang had received their booster dose. — Bernama