Sabah disaster management committee: 30 houses affected in Kampung Long Pasia flash floods

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 20 — Thirty houses in Kampung Long Pasia, Sipitang, have been hit by flash floods today, following heavy rain in the area since yesterday afternoon.

The Sabah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement, said continuous rain in the area, which started at about 2pm yesterday until this morning, had caused the Sungai Long Pasia to overflow into the village area.

“The rise in the water level of Sungai Long Pasia is also due to the merging of floodwater from Sungai Padas in Tenom,” read the statement.

It also said that the weather this afternoon in the area was cloudy, and the water level in Sungai Long Pasia was receding.

Kampung Long Pasia has about 700 residents and is located about 300 kilometres southwest of Kota Kinabalu, 1,000 metres above sea level in the Maligan highlands.

It also said that thus far no temporary relief centre (PPS) have been opened, and currently only four-wheel-drive vehicles can pass Jalan Long Pasia-Meligan.

“Food baskets will be distributed to the affected residents tomorrow using four-wheel-drive vehicles,” it said. — Bernama