PM Ismail Sabri asks Malaysia’s public, private, non-profit sectors to collaborate on SemarakNiaga programme

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivering his speech at the launch of the Keluarga Malaysia Agricommodity tour programme in Putrajaya, January 19, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Government agencies, the private sector, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), government-linked companies (GLCs), and government-linked investment companies (GLICs) have been urged to collaborate to help execute the SemarakNiaga Keluarga Malaysia Programme (SemarakNiaga) for the well-being of Keluarga (Perniagaan) Malaysia.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said such collaboration would create jobs to assist the rakyat in rebuilding their lives, provide support to affected businesses, and strengthen the country’s social protection system.

“Overall, the government is confident that this initiative will contribute to Keluarga Malaysia’s recovery and the country’s socio-economic development in a more balanced, inclusive and sustainable manner,” he said in a written interview titled “SemarakNiaga Keluarga Malaysia initiative (Budget 2022)” on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said SemarakNiaga is the government’s commitment to help businesses recover, as well as regain their capabilities and competitiveness following the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly for micro, small and medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“To this end, a total of RM40 billion had been allocated through Budget 2022, which includes various forms of financing, including equity injections,” he said.

Under SemarakNiaga, he said the government has also provided RM22 billion worth of guarantees through Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan (SJPP), including RM2 billion specifically for Bumiputera, making it easier for SMEs to apply for new financing that may otherwise be difficult to obtain.

“SemarakNiaga initiative reflects the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia, with measures that are open to the entire business community, from micro-enterprises to publicly listed companies.

“However, we know that it is the MSMEs that are most impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. They must be supported, whether it is through financing schemes such as direct loans or matching grants, to empower them to restart their business,” he said.

Hence, Ismail Sabri encourages the business community to seize these opportunities to help them recover and get back on their feet, which, in turn will support the country’s socio-economic recovery efforts.

“Entrepreneurs and business owners are encouraged to visit the Budget 2022 portal, https://budget.mof.gov.my/manfaat/. This interactive portal provides various information on the schemes and benefits available under SemarakNiaga,” he said.

Moving forward, he said the government remains committed to help businesses recover, as well as improve their resilience and competitiveness, particularly for MSMEs. — Bernama