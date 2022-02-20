Cuepacs calls for immediate review into circulars on civil servant allowances under Malaysian Remuneration System

— AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Circulars on the provision of various allowances under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) are among matters that must be reviewed by the government as soon as possible, in line with the current situation being faced by civil servants.

Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat said at present, the allowances provided under the system such as the Critical Service Incentive Payment (BIPK), Regional Incentive Allowance and Fire and Rescue Department Fire Incentive Payment were low and do not commensurate with the risks some civil servants were facing.

“The Fixed Housing Allowance (ITP) and Permanent Remuneration for Public Service (IKTA) rates have not been increased for a long time. Likewise, the risk allowance for enforcement personnel available today can only be enjoyed by some service schemes (sector) while other sector workers are not given such benefits.

“As such, a comprehensive study is needed so that there is uniformity (in granting allowances) and to ensure fairness to all schemes in the public service,” he told Bernama following Public Service Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah’s call last Thursday that all existing circulars should be immediately reviewed to see if they were still feasible in the current perspectives.

Elaborating, Adnan said he also hoped that the government could monitor several circulars that were currently in force because based on complaints received, some department or service unit heads were not serious in implementing the procedures as set in the circulars.

“The service circular to implement promotion by time-based excellence for example, which needs to be implemented after completion of 13 years for the first time and 13 years for the second time, has not been systematically applied.

“Cuepacs has been receiving several complaints about the matter and this has been the cause of demotivation among civil servants,” he said. — Bernama