Covid-19: Sporadic infections, non-compliance contribute to Sabah’s daily record high

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 19 ― Sporadic infections and standard operating procedure non-compliance are among the causes Sabah recorded 5,565 daily Covid-19 cases today, which is also the highest number ever reported in the state.

Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said this can be seen when 62.43 per cent or 3,474 cases of the total daily cases were due to cases of sporadic infections in the community.

“The source of sporadic infections in communities is normally unknown or where the infection was detected are categorised as symptomatic cases.

“The high case of sporadic infection is a clear sign that the virus has spread throughout the community and is no longer concentrated in localities,” Masidi, who is also the state Covid-19 spokesman, said here last night.

He said non-compliance with SOPs among the public was obvious when 30.85 per cent or 1,717 cases out of yesterday's daily cases were detected through close contact screenings.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah recorded another education institution cluster today, namely the Kampung Lampada Cluster in Kota Marudu involving 25 cumulative cases and the Bukit Langsat Cluster in Keningau which also recorded 25 cumulative cases.

He said the Kampung Lampada Cluster index case was a 36-year-old student management assistant at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Lampada hostel. He tested positive last Feb 15 and all the patients have been isolated and given treatment.

He said the Bukit Langsat cluster’s index case was a 21-year-old female student at the Teacher Education Institute (IPG) hostel. She tested positive last February 10.

Meanwhile, Masidi said all 27 districts in Sabah were now categorised as red zones with the last district to turn red being Kalabakan today after recording 14 cases.

He said of the total daily cases yesterday, Kota Kinabalu recorded 1,395 cases, while 12 districts recorded three-digit cases, namely Penampang (606), Tawau (430), Lahad Datu (398), Papar (337), Tuaran (320), Sandakan (289), Kota Belud (216), Keningau (215), Putatan (188), Kota Marudu (164), Beaufort (158) and Ranau (104). ― Bernama