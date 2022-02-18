No need for ‘threatening voices’ regarding seat negotiations, PKR Youth rep tells Muda’s Syed Saddiq

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman reportedly said that when PKR announced it was fielding 20 candidates in the upcoming state polls, this signalled an end to seat negotiations between the two parties. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Former PKR Youth information chief Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman has warned Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman against hurling threats at PKR.

Syed Badli said there was no need to use a “threatening” voice when negotiating with PKR.

“The immature act of threatening to field candidates in the PKR seats means Muda is ready to end cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“Keep in mind that PH is moving as a coalition. Rejecting PKR means rejecting PH,” he said in a statement today.

Syed Badli was referring to Syed Saddiq’s earlier statement whereby the latter had called for discussions with PKR to avoid locking horns in a few seats during the Johor state election on March 12.

Syed Badli however said it is common knowledge that PKR has offered three seats to Muda for consideration while another six have been agreed with DAP and Amanah.

“If Muda intends to clash (with) the PKR seats, then it is appropriate for PH to withdraw the seats that have been agreed with Muda.

“Therefore, I am of the view that Muda needs to reflect on themselves by refining the offer that has been submitted prudently to avoid duplication with PH,” said Syed Badli.

Previously, it was reported that Muda was not interested in the Tanjung Surat, Sri Medan and Semarang seats that PKR offered to it for the state election, sources said.

Instead, Muda was said to have wanted Kempas, Gambir and Larkin.

Yesterday, Johor PKR chairman Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh confirmed that seat allocations between Pakatan Harapan component parties and Muda had been resolved.

He said that PKR would contest 20 seats, DAP 14, Amanah 16, and Muda six.

The Election Commission has set March 12 as polling day for the Johor state election, with nomination day on February 26 and early voting on March 8.