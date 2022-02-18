Company director claims trial in Ipoh to CBT charges involving RM5.18m Mitra funds

L. Ragu Raman, 52, pleaded not guilty to six counts of CBT when the charge sheets were read before judge M. Bakri Abd. Majid. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Feb 18 — A company director claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today for alleged criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (Mitra) funds totalling RM5.18 million last year.

L. Ragu Raman, 52, pleaded not guilty to six counts of CBT when the charge sheets were read before judge M. Bakri Abd. Majid.

In his capacity as company director of Ternakan Kamran Sdn Bhd, he is accused of embezzling the sums of RM3,562,725.86, RM300,000, RM500,000, RM300,000, RM400,000 and RM120,000 that were entrusted to him.

He allegedly committed the act at a CIMB branch in Teluk Intan between January 19 and August 18 last year.

Ragu Raman was charged under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment of not more than 20 years, whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Afiqah Izzati Mazlan prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer S. Prakash.

During the proceedings, Afiqah sought a bail of RM100,000 for all the charges, which Prakash countered with a lower amount of RM20,000.

M. Bakri then fixed bail at RM50,000 for all the charges with one surety and asked the accused to surrender his passport to the court.

The accused paid the bail.

The court has fixed April 21 for mention.