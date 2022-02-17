Muda confirms running in maiden election in Johor under own flag

Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman speaks at the party’s launch ceremony at the Connexion Conference & Events Centre in Kerinchi February 11, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) will be going into the Johor state election using its own logo, said president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

He said that the decision to contest using Muda’s own logo is because the Johor state election is the party’s maiden election.

“This is our first election and we admit we are underdogs but want to provide the best offer of solemnity and policy reform to be a Opposition, or God willing in the future (in) the government.

“But a united Opposition that is dignified and principled will always defend the people's issues in the State Legislative Assembly. That's why we're going to use Muda’s logo and identity,” he told Sinar Harian in an interview published today.

Syed Saddiq acknowledged that much was expected from Muda in its electoral debut, and reiterated that his party’s intentions are sincere and wants to meet the needs of constituents, especially the younger ones.

“I hope the youth of Johor would give the chance to Muda’s candidates in the election to prove themselves,” he was quoted saying.

The Muar MP told the Malay daily that the party has yet to decide if he should contest in the state election as the preference is to field fresh faces and build up Muda’s portfolio.

That was what prompted Muda to announce its secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz as its first candidate for the Johor election candidate on February 14.

“The main reason we nominated Amira Aisya first, and not me or other leaders, is because we want to highlight new leaders who are fresh and have vision, as well as forward looking women to form Muda.

“It's because we don't see just one figure or an individual. Muda is bigger than just Syed Saddiq and I am indebted to many young leaders and grassroots who have fought and served for so long.

“We don't expect positions, contracts or a deal because we know when we join Muda [and] this is the beginning of politics, we're not well to do, there's no incredible support, a network in every village,” Syed Saddiq told Sinar Harian.

Amira Aisya, 27, will be making a bid for the Puteri Wangsa seat.