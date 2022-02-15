Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre advises individuals facing technical issues with Covid-19 booster dose record to lodge complaints

Yesterday, local media reported on people who were shocked when details of their booster dose disappeared from MySejahtera’s digital vaccination certificate. Some even received another booster dose appointment despite having already taken it. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Individuals facing technical problems with regard to the Covid-19 booster dose vaccination record on their MySejahtera app have been urged to lodge complaints through the app or revisit the location where they received the shot for further assistance.

Head of data at the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) Dr Mahesh Appannan said the issue could be resolved once it was reported.

“Actually, if we get the data, we will update it as soon as possible. I recommend those who don’t have their booster dose information on the phone to head to the helpdesk (MySejahtera) and fill in option M.

“Within five days, there will be (helpdesk assistance) but this is subject to the information they fill in, because this is a blockchain system, if the information is channelled incorrectly, it will not be processed,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the vaccination information in the MySejahtera application would be updated automatically after the individual’s information was fully uploaded by employees at the clinic or vaccination centre (PPV).

He added that the walk-in vaccination service and Covid-19 booster dose appointment still followed the same concept, where individuals need to scan information at the counter before the vaccination process takes place to obtain a complete digital vaccination certificate in the MySejahtera application.

Dr Mahesh also explained that the booster doses obtained for a fee at certain clinics were not under the supervision of MySejehtera.

He said therefore, the information would be updated (in MySejahtera) a little later after it was received from the third party.

“Now, many are getting their booster doses for a fee at facilities that use another system, which is not directly linked to MySejahtera. For the time being, the clinics concerned must use the national Covid-19 vaccine programme system, namely the Malaysian Vaccine Administration System (MyVAS). If the clinics don’t update, the certificates will not show up on MySejahtera.

Yesterday, local media reported on people who were shocked when details of their booster dose disappeared from MySejahtera’s digital vaccination certificate. Some even received another booster dose appointment despite having already taken it.

Twitter user “Armzaniza” tweeted that he had received a booster dose a month ago, but had yet to receive a certificate although various efforts had been made to resolve the issue.

“I’ve emailed and used various other means (to complain) but there has been no response,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tracy Abdul Gapar, 40, who works as a content creator, said she got another Covid-19 booster dose appointment although she had gotten the dose on January 21.

However, she said the information on the dose taken had not been updated in MySejahtera.

“I have lodged a complaint at the Helpdesk but as of now, there has been no response from MySejahtera. I have not rejected the second appointment to be used as proof,” she said adding that she was also worried that her movement would be restricted.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had previously reminded all individuals aged 60 and above or recipients of a full dose of Sinovac vaccine aged 18 and above to get their booster shots before March 1 to maintain their complete vaccination status. — Bernama