Covid-19: 63pc of Sabah’s cases sporadic, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 15 — A total of 63 per cent of the 4,373 Covid-19 cases reported in Sabah today were identified as sporadic infections, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson said this was a worrying situation as taking into account the high sporadic infection, the number of new daily cases could continue to increase in the near future.

“As predicted, Sabah’s new cases continued to increase with 4,373 cases today, an increase of 339 cases compared with yesterday and is the highest number ever recorded in Sabah, with Kota Kinabalu recording the highest number of 752 cases, followed by Sandakan 647 and Tuaran 388,” he said in a statement tonight.

He said 12 per cent of the cases recorded today were children aged 11 and below, namely 208 patients under age five and 314 patients aged five to 11.

“It is hoped that all children who are eligible to be vaccinated will get it immediately to give them maximum protection from mild or serious viral infections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Masidi said Sabah continued to record clusters at educational institutions today, namely the Jubi Tambulion Cluster in Kota Belud involving 22 cumulative cases until today, and the index case of a 17-year-old male student at Jubilee Hostel of SMK Tambulion who tested positive on February 12.

He said another cluster recorded today was the Kota Kinabalu Tembok Cluster 2 here involving a detention centre cluster at Kepayan Prison, with a total of 104 positive cases, with a 27-year-old male detected as the index case on February 1. — Bernama