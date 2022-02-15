Ahead of Johor poll, Najib calls on TMJ and vows BN will return state to ‘pre-2018 levels’

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said they had discussed the state’s development and further potential if it is led by his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 ― Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today he had called on Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim and wife Che Puan Khaleeda Bustamam yesterday, as part of his visit there ahead of the state election.

The convicted former prime minister said they had discussed the state’s development and further potential if it is led by his Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

“I believe Johor has huge potential and can be the gateway for Malaysia’s economic recovery. Investments, jobs and development should be the three main focuses,” he said in a Facebook post earlier today.

In a separate post later, Najib posted on Facebook showing his walkabout around the streets of Johor Baru, drawing attention from the public.

The Pekan MP said he feels Johor has a vast industrial area which could be further developed, and with good human capital management and service industry.

“With good infrastructure and holistic state planning I am confident Johor can return to the highest levels it was before 2018.

“That is what BN is offering. This is what BN will work towards,” he added.

Yesterday, the crown prince known by his Malay moniker TMJ, had posted on Twitter unprompted, pointing out that the state’s manufacturing sector took a dive in 2018.

Pakatan Harapan had taken over as state government after the 14th general election that year.

Sorry, salah tajuk graf tadi. Walau bagaimanapun keutamaan adalah pemulihan ekonomi negeri Johor. Bekerjasama memulihkan economy negeri. My main focus for Johor’s future will be the economy of Johor and the education system. pic.twitter.com/udAEWbDxjf — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) February 14, 2022

“I hope the state economy will improve, and indirectly gives more job opportunities to Bangsa Johor. This is important to ensure the people can produce higher income and has higher purchasing power.

“We need economic policies that spur the growth of economy and clear development. We must band together and focus on economic recovery. This should be our focus,” he wrote.

Prior to the 2018 election, Tunku Ismail had appeared to campaign for BN, as he said changing a country’s fate and improving the system was not by bringing down a government, but by changing it from the inside.

Johor will see a state election on March 12 following the dissolution of the state after caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad from Umno sought the dissolution of the state assembly despite still holding a one-seat majority.

The Election Commission has set polling day for Johor on March 12, while early polling is on March 8. Nomination day has been set for February 26.