Women’s groups demand deputy women’s minister Siti Zailah step down for ‘normalising’ domestic violence

Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff speaks to the media at Desa Tunas Hijau in Labuan, January 17, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — A coalition of women’s groups today demanded for Deputy Minister of Women, Family and Community Development Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff’s resignation for her controversial remark seen to be endorsing domestic violence.

In a joint statement, the Joint Action Group for Gender Equality (JAG) said that the comment made by the lawmaker from Islamist party PAS may result in domestic violence being normalised.

“The deputy minister must step down for normalising domestic violence, which is a crime in Malaysia as well as for perpetuating ideas and behaviours that are opposed to gender equality,” it said.

“During the movement control order period in 2020 and 2021 alone there were 9,015 police reports on domestic violence; these statistics may not include reports received by NGOs and other support organisations.

“There is often a stigma and fear attached to reporting domestic violence and this is made worse by statements such as those of Siti Zailah,” it added.

The coalition also highlighted the fact that the country is party to the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women and is, according to the 12th Malaysia Plan, committed to the goal of gender equality in all arenas.

“More importantly, Malaysia has been elected to the United Nations Human Rights Council with the promise of prioritising the rights of vulnerable groups including children and women.

“However, a public statement against gender equality and promoting gender-based violence at the ministerial level is in direct contradiction to this,” it added.

Over the weekend, Siti Zailah received backlash for posting a video on social media advising husbands to use a “gentle but firm physical touch” to reprimand their wives.

In a two-minute video, the deputy minister explained different ways of reprimanding their wives and also urged women to be softer with their husbands.

Her remark echoes the Quranic verse 4:34, which prescribes men as “caretakers of women” and can “discipline them gently” should they be disobedient.

The deputy minister has since been criticised by lawmakers and former ministers including Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and former Islamic Affairs minister Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

In 2020, Siti Zailah was slammed for a controversial video suggesting women “accept, remain patient and forgive” their abusive spouses.

In a five-minute-18-second video, Siti Zailah dished out advice on how to handle stress for married couples locked down by the six-week movement control order, which included being patient with their spouses and accepting their flaws.