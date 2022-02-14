Malaysia sees 11 more Covid-19 deaths, overall toll now at 32,125

Forensics personnel unload the body of a deceased Covid-19 patient at the Penang General Hospital August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — Eleven more people have died in Malaysia from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, putting the country’s overall fatalities since the pandemic began here at 32,125.



Five of the latest deaths as recorded by the Health Ministry were in Sabah, four in Johor, while Kelantan and Pahang had one each.

There were also five brought-in-dead (BID) cases, bringing the cumulative total to 6,493 cases which did not get hospital treatment in time.

New infections

Of the 21,072 new cases yesterday, Selangor still topped the list at 5,350, followed by Sabah at 3,891 and Johor with 2,419.

Kedah recorded 1,841, Penang recorded 1,566, Kelantan recorded 1,208, Pahang recorded 1,099 and Kuala Lumpur recorded 1,001.

In triple digits were Negri Sembilan with 983, Melaka with 429, Perak with 444, Terengganu with 297, Sarawak with 201, Perlis with 129, Labuan with 109 and Putrajaya with 105.



Currently, 15,337 cases are considered active.



There were 5,724 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,852,437 recoveries.