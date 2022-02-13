World Radio Day: Radio an important medium in promoting unity in Malaysia, says deputy minister

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin speaks at a press conference at Parliament building, December 15, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Radio is an important medium in helping fulfill the government’s agenda to promote unity between the communities in the country, says Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin.

He said unity was one of the areas the government was paying attention to and the message was often conveyed through advertisements over the radio and television.

“Nowadays elements of unity must be present in advertisements and apart from radio, television also plays an important role.

“However, we cannot deny that radio stations play an important role in creating unity and conveying government messages,” he said during the Special Programme: World Radio Day which was broadcast on RTM’s Radio Klasik today.

As such, he hoped that all broadcasters, especially those who work in radio, would remain dedicated and focused in conveying information for the benefit of the people.

World Radio Day is celebrated on February 13 each year.

This year’s celebration, themed ‘Radio and Confidence’, is focused on three sub-themes, namely trust in radio journalism; trust and accessibility and trust and viability of radio stations. — Bernama