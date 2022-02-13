Terengganu Sultan confers state honours on 24 including Olympic medallist Azizulhasni, govt chief secretary, mentri besar

Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin conferring the Seri Setia Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin which comes with the title Datuk Seri to Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali. — Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 13 — The Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin, today conferred state awards and honours to 24 recipients for 2021.

The investiture ceremony was held at Istana Sharqiyyah here and was also attended by the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah.

Also present was Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, who headed the list of the 24 recipients, was conferred the Seri Setia Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (SSMZ), which comes with the title “Datuk Seri”.

A total of 19 recipients were conferred the Datuk Paduka Mahkota Negara Terengganu (DPMT), which carries the title “Datuk”.

They included Olympian keirin silver medallist Datuk Azizulhasni Awang; Terengganu Health director Kasemani Embong; Pahang Health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mazlan Abd Ghaffar.

Sultan Mizan also conferred the Setia Mahkota Terengganu Yang Amat Dihormati (S.M.T.), among others, on Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) pathologist Dr. Fatimah Haslina Abdullah and Hulu Terengganu Hospital director Dr Mohamad Yurzi Mat Rani @ Ghani. — Bernama