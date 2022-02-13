PM wants radio to continue to broadcast latest information

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants radio stations to continue with its role in disseminating the latest information. — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob wants radio stations to continue with its role in disseminating the latest information.

In conjunction with the World Radio Day today, he expressed confidence that radio, which has become a necessity in today’s life, will continue to be relevant in the future.

He said Malaysia was one of the earliest British colonies to use the radio technology.

“In fact, during the pre and post Merdeka period, radio became an important medium for the people to get current information and through radio, we were also able to assemble the freedom fighters.

“Now, radio is the wake up call in the morning, as company in the afternoon and for entertainment in the evening for the Keluarga Malaysia while driving home. Radio has become a close friend,” he said in a post on his Facebook today.

The World Radio Day celebration was first organised on the initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) in 2012 to recognise the contribution and role of radio.

It is celebrated on Feb 13 every year and this year, the celebration, themed ‘Radio and Confidence’, focuses on three sub-themes, namely trust in radio journalism; trust and accessibility and trust and viability of radio stations. — Bernama