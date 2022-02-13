Johor police chief: ‘Sumpah laknat’ by woman in sexual harassment case against Johor rep will not affect investigation

Johor police have recorded statements from 11 individuals submitted the investigation paper to the Legal Division of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for further action. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Feb 13 — The action by a woman who claimed to have been sexually harassed by an incumbent Johor assemblyman in making the “sumpah laknat” (an oath used by Muslims to swear on the truth of their word) does not interfere with the police investigation, said state police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

He told this to reporters after an operation code-named “SamsengJalanan” here today.

He said this when asked on the action by the woman in making the oath yesterday.

Recently, Kamarul Zaman was reported to have said that the police had recorded statements from 11 individuals, including the assemblyman and the complainant, and had submitted the investigation paper to the Legal Division of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for further action. — Bernama