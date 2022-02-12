Repair work on houses hit by storm will take a week to complete, says Ipoh mayor

Several houses were damaged due to strong winds and storms in several areas including around Kampung Tawas, Taman Tasek Damai and Kelebang Selatan January 31, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

IPOH, Feb 12 — Repair work on houses which were destroyed following the tornado-like storm which hit several areas around Ipoh here, last month, will take about a week to complete, said mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin.

He said housing developer, Kinta Properties, has come forward to give an allocation of RM40,000 for the repair of 44 houses in Taman Tasek Damai in the Kinta district here.

“The funds would be used to repair and replace roofing which were damaged or blown off during the storm and the company is prepared to increase the allocation if needed,” he told reporters at a Ipoh City Council (MBI) Prihatin Programme at Taman Tasek Damai which was also attended by Kinta Properties director, Edwin Tan Beow Aik here today.

Rumaizi hoped other private companies would also work with MBI in their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme for the benefit of residents in the city, especially those affected by any disaster.

Meanwhile, Hamzah Majid, a resident who was affected by the storm expressed his gratitude for the help received from various parties after his house was damaged by the storm.

Hamzah, 54, who has lived in Taman Tasek Damai for the past 20 years, said he suffered losses of about RM10,000 when the house roof and part of his furniture were destroyed as a result of the incident

“Alhamdulillah, several people, including the state government have extended assistance so I am relieved. Otherwise, I would not be able to raise the money to repair my house”, said the lorry driver.

On Jan 30, a tornado-like storm caused damage to 219 houses in Taman Desa Seri Chepor, Kampung Tawas, Taman Tasek Damai and Kampung Seri Klebang Tambahan Jaya here, but no injuries or casualties were reported. — Bernama